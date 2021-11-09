9-Nov-2021 8:52 AM
Singapore and Malaysia to launch VTL from 29-Nov-2021
Singapore's Government announced (08-Nov-2021) plans to launch a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) to Malaysia with six daily services between Singapore Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport from 29-Nov-2021. Under the VTL, fully vaccinated travellers may travel between the countries and will be required to take COVID-19 tests in lieu of serving quarantine or stay home notice. Applications for the VTL will open from 22-Nov-2021. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Singapore Ministry of Transport]