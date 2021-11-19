19-Nov-2021 9:03 AM
Singapore and Malaysia to commence VTL services from 29-Nov-2021
Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore announced (18-Nov-2021) travellers from Malaysia may enter Singapore under a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) from 29-Nov-2021. There will be six daily services initially from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, operated by AirAsia, Jetstar Asia, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, Scoot and Singapore Airlines. Passengers will not need to quarantine but will need to undergo COVID-19 testing. [more - original PR]