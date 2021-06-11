Singapore and Hong Kong to review travel bubble scheme in early Jul-2021

Singapore's Ministry of Transport (MoT) announced (10-Jun-2021) Singapore remains "strongly committed" to opening an air travel bubble (ATB) scheme with Hong Kong. Singapore's Minister of Transport S Iswaran and Hong Kong's Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau have maintained "close contact" and both sides will review the situation in early Jul-2021, before making a decision on the target launch dates for ATB operations. MoT added the COVID-19 situation in Singapore has improved, with the number of community cases and local unlinked cases showing a downward trend. Hong Kong's COVID-19 situation continues to remain stable, with very few community cases over the past few weeks. [more - original PR]