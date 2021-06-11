Become a CAPA Member
Loading
11-Jun-2021 8:52 AM

Singapore and Hong Kong to review travel bubble scheme in early Jul-2021

Singapore's Ministry of Transport (MoT) announced (10-Jun-2021) Singapore remains "strongly committed" to opening an air travel bubble (ATB) scheme with Hong Kong. Singapore's Minister of Transport S Iswaran and Hong Kong's Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau have maintained "close contact" and both sides will review the situation in early Jul-2021, before making a decision on the target launch dates for ATB operations. MoT added the COVID-19 situation in Singapore has improved, with the number of community cases and local unlinked cases showing a downward trend. Hong Kong's COVID-19 situation continues to remain stable, with very few community cases over the past few weeks. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More