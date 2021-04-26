Singapore and Hong Kong to launch air bubble scheme from 26-May-2021
Singapore Airlines announced (26-Apr-2021) plans to operate flights from Singapore to Hong Kong under an air travel bubble (ATB) scheme on 26/28/30/31-May-2021 and 02/04/07-Jun-2021. The carrier will operate the service daily with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from 09-Jun-2021. Hong Kong's Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau stated: "With gradual stabilisation of the fourth wave of the epidemic in Hong Kong, we have been engaging in active discussions with Singapore on the relaunch of the ATB". Mr Yau added: "The two governments have reached consensus on the latest arrangement and will put in place more stringent public health protocols in response to the latest epidemic development". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Hong Kong Government]