Become a CAPA Member
Loading
21-Oct-2020 8:31 AM

Singapore Airlines to resume nonstop service to New York from 09-Nov-2020

Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced (20-Oct-2020) plans to relaunch nonstop Singapore to New York service, operating to New York John F Kennedy International Airport rather than New York Newark, from 09-Nov-2020 with A350 long range aircraft. The flights will better accommodate a mix of passenger and cargo traffic, with SIA anticipating "significant cargo demand" from a range of industries based in the New York metro area. The service will provide the only nonstop air cargo link from the US Northeast to Singapore, which serves as a regional distribution hub for many major US based companies. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More