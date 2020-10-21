21-Oct-2020 8:31 AM
Singapore Airlines to resume nonstop service to New York from 09-Nov-2020
Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced (20-Oct-2020) plans to relaunch nonstop Singapore to New York service, operating to New York John F Kennedy International Airport rather than New York Newark, from 09-Nov-2020 with A350 long range aircraft. The flights will better accommodate a mix of passenger and cargo traffic, with SIA anticipating "significant cargo demand" from a range of industries based in the New York metro area. The service will provide the only nonstop air cargo link from the US Northeast to Singapore, which serves as a regional distribution hub for many major US based companies. [more - original PR]