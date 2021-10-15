Singapore Airlines to resume A380 operations on select London flights

Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced (14-Oct-2021) plans to resume A380 operations on selected frequencies between Singapore and London from 18-Nov-2021 to 26-Mar-2022. The planned resumption is due to the UK being included in Vaccinated Travel Lane arrangements and "strong passenger demand" for services to and from London. Prior to the A380's return to London, SIA will deploy the aircraft on an ad hoc basis on short haul services for operational requirements. [more - original PR]