Singapore Airlines to launch SAF credits in Jul-2022
Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced (08-Jun-2022) plans to launch sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) credits in Jul-2022, in partnership with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Temasek Holdings. 1000 SAF credits will be available for sale, generated from 1000 tonnes of neat SAF which is blended, delivered and uplifted from Singapore Changi Airport. SIA's corporate customers and freight forwarders can purchase SAF credits directly from SIA, mitigating carbon emissions related to their flights. Freight forwarders can also sell credits to their downstream clients to reduce carbon emissions from their business operations. From 4Q2022, all SIA customers will be able to purchase a mix of SAF credits and carbon offsets as part of the SIA Group Voluntary Carbon Offset Programme. SIA will also partner with Climate Impact X to introduce a bundled portfolio consisting of SAF credits and carbon credits. [more - original PR]