Singapore Airlines to commence Singapore-Seattle service in Sep-2019

Singapore Airlines announced (01-Nov-2018) plans to operate three times weekly nonstop Singapore-Seattle service from 03-Sep-2019. Frequency will increase to four times weekly in Oct-2019. The airline will operate the service with A350-900 equipment configured with 42 business class, 24 premium economy and 187 economy class seats. Seattle will be the fifth US city in Singapore Airlines' network and its fourth nonstop US destination. The new service will increase the carrier's overall US frequency to 57 times weekly. [more - original PR]