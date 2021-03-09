Singapore Airlines the first carrier to trial IATA Travel Pass app

Singapore Airlines announced (08-Mar-2021) it will be the first airline to pilot the IATA Travel Pass mobile app for digital health verification. The airline will initially trial the app for passengers with iOS devices travelling from Singapore to London from 15-Mar-2021 to 28-Mar-2021. The pilot marks the second phase of Singapore Airlines' digital health verification process trials, based on the IATA Travel Pass framework. If successful, the pilot will lead to the integration of the digital health verification process into the SingaporeAir mobile app from mid 2021. [more - original PR]