Singapore Airlines selects Services by Airbus to support A380 cabin retrofit programme

Singapore Airlines appointed (20-Nov-2017) Services by Airbus to provide service bulletin and aircraft cabin parts kit delivery services for the cabin retrofit of 14 A380 aircraft currently in service. Services by Airbus will also contribute design and engineering expertise to integrate the airline's customised cabin fittings. The retrofit programme will be undertaken by SIA Engineering in Singapore and is expected to commence in late 2018. The 14 aircraft will be reconfigured with six first class suites and 78 business class seats on the upper deck and 44 premium economy and 343 economy class seats on the main deck. The retrofit programme is scheduled to be complete by 2020. [more - original PR]