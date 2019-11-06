6-Nov-2019 9:38 AM
Singapore Airlines reports 1H2019 revenue supported by traffic and RASK improvement
Singapore Airlines Group reported (05-Nov-2019) the following financial highlights for Singapore Airlines during 1H2019:
- Operating profit: SGD465 million (USD342.2 million), +11.2% year-on-year;
- Total revenue increased by SGD406 million (USD298.8 million), driven by passenger flown revenue on an 8.6% increase in passenger carriage, against a capacity expansion of 7.4%;
- Passenger load factor increased 1.0ppt to 84.6%;
- RASK increased by 2.4%;
- Higher nonscheduled services revenue supported revenue improvements;
- Lower cargo revenue of SGD138 million (USD101.5 million) and an increase in expenditure of SGD359 million (USD264.2 million) offset some of the gains;
- Ex fuel costs increased by 6.3%, largely on higher staff costs and aircraft standing charges, below a growth in passenger capacity of 7.4%;
- Net fuel increased by 5.5%, partly resulting from higher volume uplifted and a stronger US dollar. [more - original PR]