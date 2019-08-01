Become a CAPA Member
1-Aug-2019 10:44 AM

Singapore Airlines records 'strong revenue growth' in Q1FY2020

Singapore Airlines Group reported (31-Jul-2019) the following financial highlights for Singapore Airlines during Q1FY2020:

  • Operating profit increased by SGD51 million (USD37 million) to SGD232 million (USD198.5 million), with strong revenue growth outpacing expenditure;
  • Revenue increased SGD250 million (USD181.6 million), due to "robust growth" in passenger revenue which rose SGD258 million (USD187.4 million);
  • Net fuel cost increased 9.2% to USD81 million, largely due to a higher volume uplifted (+6.2%) and a stronger US dollar. [more - original PR]

