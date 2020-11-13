Singapore Airlines raises USD629.7m through convertible bond issue

Singapore Airlines (SIA) raised (13-Nov-2020) SGD850 million (USD629.7 million) via a convertible bond issue placed with a variety of institutional investors. The offer was more than four times oversubscribed due to strong investor interest, raising the issuance from the initial SGD750 million (USD555.6 million). The five year bonds will carry a competitive coupon of 1.6% and can be converted into ordinary shares at a price of SGD5.74 (USD4.25), a premium of 45.8% over the 12-Nov2020 closing price of SGD3.94 (USD2.92). The company has appointed The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation as the sole book runner and lead manager of the issue. Including the new lines of credit, SIA will continue to have access to over SGD2.1 billion (USD1.5 billion) in committed credit lines. SIA also retains the option to raise up to SGD6.2 billion (USD4.6 billion) in additional mandatory convertible bonds up to Jul-2021. [more - original PR]