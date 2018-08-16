16-Aug-2018 10:35 AM
Singapore Airlines pax up 5% to 1.8m in Jul-2018, load factor improves
Singapore Airlines reported (15-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 1.8 million, +4.8% year-on-year;
- Passenger load factor: 86.2%, +2.2ppts;
- Europe: 90.2%, +2.1ppts;
- Americas: 89.6%, +1.2ppts;
- South West Pacific: 89.1%, +2.5ppts;
- East Asia: 80.6%, +1.6ppts;
- West Asia and Africa: 79.9%, +5.5ppts;
- Capacity (ASKs): +2.2%. [more - original PR]
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More