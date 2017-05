Singapore Airlines reported (15-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Passengers: 1.6 million, +2.2% year-on-year;

Passenger load factor: 80.8%, +3.7ppts; South West Pacific: 85.1%, +0.7ppt; East Asia: 81.3%, +0.3ppt; Europe: 81.1%, +8.7ppts; Americas: 78.8%, +5.8ppts; West Asia and Africa: 72.0%, +1.1ppt;

Capacity (ASKs): -0.2%. [more - original PR]