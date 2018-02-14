Singapore Airlines passenger revenue up in 4Q2017, yield dips 1%

Singapore Airlines reported (13-Feb-2018) the following highlights for 4Q2017:
- Revenue: Increased by SGD108 million (USD81.7 million) year-on-year, largely due to a 2.9% improvement in passenger revenue, attributable to 4.4% growth in RPKs but partially offset by a 1% reduction in yield. ASKs increased 1%, resulting in a 2.6ppt improvement in load factor to 81.6%;
- Expenditure: Increased 3.9%, driven by net fuel costs, staff costs and handling charges;
- Fleet: Three A350-900 aircraft entered service, two of which were delivered in 4Q2017. One new A380 with new cabin products was received and deployed to Sydney. Two A380s were removed from service in preparation for lease return. One Boeing 777-200ER was removed from service in preparation for sale. The fleet comprised 22 A330-300s, 20 A350-900s, 16 A380s and 51 777s with an average age of seven years and six months as of 31-Dec-2017. The airline will receive the first 787-10 aircraft in Mar-2018, featuring new medium haul cabin products;
- Network plans: New A380s will be deployed to London from 16-Feb-2018 and Hong Kong from 18-Feb-2018. Singapore-Johannesburg-Cape Town frequency to increase from four times weekly to daily, effective 25-Mar-2018 to 27-Oct-2018. Singapore-Düsseldorf frequency to increase from three to four times weekly. Singapore-Hanoi frequency to increase from seven to 10 times weekly, due to a partial transfer from SilkAir. Commence four times weekly Singapore-Melbourne-Wellington and daily Singapore-Sydney-Canberra services on 01-May-2018, replacing Singapore-Canberra-Wellington service. [more - original PR]