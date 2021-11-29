29-Nov-2021 11:40 AM
Singapore Airlines opens sales for VTL services from five more countries
Singapore Airlines opened (27-Nov-2021) sales for the following Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services, following an announcement the VTL scheme will extend to Thailand, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Turkey:
- Phnom Penh-Singapore: Daily from 16-Dec-2021;
- Siem Reap-Singapore: Four times weekly from 17-Dec-2021;
- Male-Singapore: Three times weekly from 16-Dec-2021;
- Colombo-Singapore: Daily from 16-Dec-2021;
- Bangkok-Singapore: 10 times weekly from 14-Dec-2021, increasing to twice daily from 31-Jan-2022;
- Phuket-Singapore: Daily from 14-Dec-2021;
- Istanbul-Singapore: Three times weekly from 16-Dec-2021. [more - original PR]