Singapore Airlines opens sales for Sydney flights

Singapore Airlines (SIA) confirmed (15-Oct-2021) plans to open sales on flights from Singapore to Sydney for eligible passengers from 16-Oct-2021. From 01-Nov-2021, all of SIA's 17 weekly flights between Singapore and Sydney will be available for passenger sales. Regional VP South West Pacific Louis Arul stated: "More detail is needed on how to facilitate unvaccinated passengers within the revised international arrival caps". Mr Arul added: "We look forward to receiving clarification from the Commonwealth and NSW governments on these key issues and remain committed to working closely with all levels of Government to operationalise the plans to support the safe and sustainable reopening of Australia's borders". [more - original PR]