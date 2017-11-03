Loading
3-Nov-2017 7:14 AM

Singapore Airlines launches new cabin products and major USD850m premium upgrade

Singapore Airlines launched (02-Nov-2017) its USD850 million A380 fleet cabin refurbishment following four years of development. Highlights include:

  • Refurbished A380 is configured with 471 seats across four classes:
    • Six suites and 78 business class seats on the upper deck;
    • 44 premium economy class and 343 economy class seats on the main deck;
  • Suites furnished with a separate fully flat bed with adjustable recline and plush leather chair;
  • Beds in the first two suites of each aisle can be converted to form a double bed;
  • Suites designed by Pierrejean Design Studio and manufactured by Zodiac Seats UK;
  • Business class seats designed by UK's JPA Design and by Japan's JAMCO Corporation;
  • Premium economy class seats manufactured by ZIM Flugsitz GmbH and customised by design firm JPA Design;
  • Economy seats designed and manufacured by RECARO. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II Danish]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More