Singapore Airlines launches new cabin products and major USD850m premium upgrade

Singapore Airlines launched (02-Nov-2017) its USD850 million A380 fleet cabin refurbishment following four years of development. Highlights include:
- Refurbished A380 is configured with 471 seats across four classes:
- Six suites and 78 business class seats on the upper deck;
- 44 premium economy class and 343 economy class seats on the main deck;
- Suites furnished with a separate fully flat bed with adjustable recline and plush leather chair;
- Beds in the first two suites of each aisle can be converted to form a double bed;
- Suites designed by Pierrejean Design Studio and manufactured by Zodiac Seats UK;
- Business class seats designed by UK's JPA Design and by Japan's JAMCO Corporation;
- Premium economy class seats manufactured by ZIM Flugsitz GmbH and customised by design firm JPA Design;
- Economy seats designed and manufacured by RECARO. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II Danish]