Singapore Airlines launches new cabin products for Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet

Singapore Airlines (SIA) launched (16-Nov-2021) new cabin products to be rolled out on the carrier's Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet in the coming weeks. SIA invested around SGD230 million (USD169.4 million) in the development, design and installation of the products. Details include:

All 737 MAX 8 aircraft will have 154 seats in two classes, 10 in business class and 144 in economy class, with new cabin products featuring bespoke elements;

The lie flat business class seats were designed by Factorydesign and manufactured by Thompson Aero Seating . The economy class cabin will feature seats manufactured by Collins Aerospace . The 737 MAX 8 cabin has been designed with a special focus on ergonomics;

The aircraft feature Panasonic's X-Series seat back inflight entertainment. The fleet is also fitted with Panasonic's inflight WiFi service and mobile data connectivity services.

The aircraft will progressively enter service on short to medium haul routes across the carrier's network in the coming weeks. This includes services to points in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Maldives, Nepal and Thailand, subject to regulatory approvals. [more - original PR]