Singapore Airlines launches flight information on Google Home

Singapore Airlines launched (18-Apr-2018) flight information services on Google Home, becoming the first carrier in Southeast Asia to do so. Users can now use voice instructions to obtain information on Singapore Airlines and SilkAir flights, including departures, arrivals, dates, times and airport terminals. The airline plans to progressively increase the amount of information available to address more queries. The information provided is an extension of the airline's chatbot 'Kris', which was first made available on Facebook in Dec-2017. The chatbot will be introduced on the carrier's website by 2Q2018. Google Home devices will be available for purchase through Singapore Airlines' online retail store by late Apr-2018. [more - original PR]