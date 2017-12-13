Loading
13-Dec-2017 10:49 AM

Singapore Airlines launches 'Kris' Facebook Messenger chatbot

Singapore Airlines (SIA) launched (12-Dec-2017) a beta version of its 'Kris' chatbot, as the company aims to expand digital servicing channels for customers. The bot will initially be available on the SIA global Facebook page and will later be made available on the airline's website. Customers who contact the airline via Facebook Messenger will be able to chat privately with 'Kris' and receive assistance for pre-flight related queries. 'Kris' will be in constant learning mode and its capabilities will develop over time, according to the carrier. The bot can address queries in English related to baggage, check-in, online booking and travelling with infants and children. [more - original PR]

