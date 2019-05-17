Become a CAPA Member
17-May-2019 7:58 AM

Singapore Airlines: Key markets continue to grow at 'healthy pace', premium demand 'robust'

Singapore Airlines reported (16-May-2019) the following outlook for 2019:

  • Growth in forward passenger bookings in the months ahead is tracking positively against capacity injection, with robust premium cabin demand;
  • Most key markets including the US, Japan, Indonesia and New Zealand continue to grow "at a healthy pace";
  • China's international traffic growth rates have softened, at a time of increased supply in the market;
  • Ongoing trade disputes and slowing economic growth in key markets pose uncertainty to the operating environment;
  • Efforts will be made to capture opportunities and mitigate any arising weaknesses in both cargo and passenger segments;
  • Fuel cost headwinds may persist on supply risks in the oil market. However, the group's significant fuel hedges should help to mitigate the effect of higher fuel prices;
  • Issues related to the Boeing 737 MAX 8 groundings, leading to a suspension from service until further notice, as well as issues with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines powering Boeing 787s, has affected the group's passenger capacity growth.[more - original PR]

