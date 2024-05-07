7-May-2024 10:55 AM
Singapore Airlines Group to purchase 1000 tons of neat Neste MY SAF
Singapore Airlines Group and Neste signed (06-May-2024) an agreement for the purchase of 1000 tons of neat Neste MY sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Singapore Airlines and Scoot are the first carriers to receive SAF produced at Neste's refinery at Singapore Changi Airport. Neste will blend the SAF with conventional jet fuel according to required safety specifications. It will deliver the blended jet fuel to Changi Airport's fuel hydrant system in two batches in 2Q2024 and 4Q2024. The refinery has the capacity to produce one million tonnes of SAF per year, making it "the world's largest SAF production facility". [more - original PR]