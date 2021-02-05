Singapore Airlines Group reports strong cargo performance and 'healthy' demand in Q3FY2021

Singapore Airlines Group reported (04-Feb-2021) strong cargo performance in Q3FY2021, ended 31-Dec-2020, as volumes, load factors and yields benefitted from "healthy" demand and the global airfreight capacity crunch. The airline increased cargo operations using passenger aircraft in response to continued strong demand for pharmaceutical and e-commerce shipments and an uptick in general cargo demand. The carrier maximised the utilisation of its freighter fleet, using all seven freighters and approximately 24 passenger aircraft for cargo only services. The airline expanded its cargo network from 62 destinations as of 30-Sep-2020 to 66 as of 31-Dec-2020. Singapore Airlines Group expects continued cargo demand in the coming months, as indicated by strong fundamentals and healthy Purchasing Managers' Index readings for many key export economies. However, cargo capacity remains constrained and demand has tapered off after the traditional year-end peak period. The carrier aims to secure its share of COVID-19 vaccine traffic to Asia and the Southwest Pacific. [more - original PR]