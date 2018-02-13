14-Feb-2018 10:00 AM
Singapore Airlines Group reports 13% operating profit growth to USD243m in Dec-2017 quarter
Singapore Airlines Group reported (13-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Revenue: SGD4077 million (USD3010 million), +6.0% year-on-year;
- Costs: SGD3747 million (USD2767 million), +5.4%;
- Fuel: SGD1025 million (USD756.6 million), +9.2%;
- Labour: SGD670.6 million (USD495.2 million), +5.7%;
- Operating profit: SGD329.4 million (USD243.2 million), +12.5%;
- Singapore Airlines: SGD155 million (USD114 million), +2.6%;
- SilkAir: SGD19 million (USD14 million), -36.7%;
- Scoot: SGD43 million (USD32 million), +48.3%;
- SIA Cargo: SGD88 million (USD65 million), +66.0%;
- SIA Engineering: SGD18 million (USD13 million), -28.0%;
- Net profit: SGD299.7 million (USD221.3 million), +56.9%;
- Passengers: 8.7 million, +7.6%;
- Singapore Airlines: 5.0 million, +4.2%;
- SilkAir: 1.2 million, +16.1%;
- Scoot: 2.4 million, +10.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.1%, +3.1ppt;
- Singapore Airlines: 81.6%, +2.6ppt;
- SilkAir: 74.8%, +3.5ppt;
- Scoot: 87.0%, +5.0ppt;
- Breakeven passenger load factor:
- Singapore Airlines: 80.8%, +3.7ppt;
- SilkAir: 71.9%, +7.3ppt;
- Scoot: 80.0%, +0.3ppt;
- Passenger yield:
- Singapore Airlines: SGD 10.4 cents (USD 7.7 cents), -1.0%;
- SilkAir: SGD 11.4 cents (USD 8.4 cents), -12.3%;
- Scoot: SGD 6.0 cents (USD 4.4 cents), +1.7%;
- SIA Cargo:
- Cargo: 347,200 tonnes, +4.1%;
- Cargo load factor: 68.3%, +2.4ppt;
- Cargo yield: SGD 30.6 cents (USD 22.6 cents), +12.1%;
- Total assets: SGD26,841 million (USD19,819 million);
- Total debt: SGD3142 million (USD2320 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at SGD1 = USD0.738375