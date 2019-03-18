18-Mar-2019 10:31 AM
Singapore Airlines Group pax up 7% in Feb-2019, load factor stable at 81%
Singapore Airlines Group reported (17-Mar-2019) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2019:
- Passengers: 2.8 million, +6.8% year-on-year;
- Passenger load factor: 81.2%, +0.3ppt;
- Capacity (ASKs): +8.3%. [more - original PR]
