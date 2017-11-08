Singapore Airlines Group operating profit doubles in Q2FY2018, pax yield remains under pressure

Singapore Airlines Group reported (07-Nov-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Revenue: SGD3848 million (USD2828 million), +5.3% year-on-year;
- Costs: SGD3615 million (USD2657 million), +2.0%;
- Fuel: SGD930.4 million (USD683.7 million), -1.7%;
- Labour: SGD678 million (USD498.2 million), +7.1%;
- Operating profit: SGD232.6 million (USD170.9 million), +113%;
- Singapore Airlines: SGD170 million (USD124.9 million), +115%;
- SilkAir: SGD14 million (USD10.3 million), -17.6%;
- Scoot: SGD2 million (USD1.5 million), -75%;
- SIA Cargo: SGD26 million (USD19.1 million), compared to a loss of SGD11 million in p-c-p;
- SIA Engineering: SGD20 million (USD14.7 million), -20%;
- Net profit: SGD199.8 million (USD146.8 million), +169%;
- Passengers: 16.5 million, +6.6%;
- Singapore Airlines: 9.7 million, +2.7%;
- SilkAir: 2.3 million, +16.0%;
- Scoot: 4.5 million, +11.2%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.0%, +2.7ppt;
- Singapore Airlines: 80.9%, +2.8ppts;
- SilkAir: 73.1%, +3.2ppt;
- Scoot: 84.2%, +2.0ppt;
- Passenger breakeven load factor:
- Singapore Airlines: 81.2%, +2.6ppts;
- SilkAir: 72.8%, +5.6ppts;
- Scoot: 87.5%, +3.3ppts;
- Passenger yield:
- Singapore Airlines: SGD 10.1 cents (USD 7.4 cents), -1.9%;
- SilkAir: SGD 11.4 cents (USD 8.4 cents), -10.9%;
- Scoot: SGD 5.6 cents (USD 4.1 cents), -1.8%;
- Cargo: 641,800 tonnes, +4.7%;
- Cargo load factor: 64.8%, +3.2ppts;
- Cargo yield: SGD 26.9 cents (USD19.8 cents), +6.7%;
- Total assets: SGD26,317 million (USD19,340 million);
- Cash and bank balances: SGD2950 million (USD2168 million);
- Total debt: SGD3287 million (USD2416 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at SGD1 = USD0.73487