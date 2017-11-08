Loading
8-Nov-2017 10:10 AM

Singapore Airlines Group operating profit doubles in Q2FY2018, pax yield remains under pressure

Singapore Airlines Group reported (07-Nov-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Revenue: SGD3848 million (USD2828 million), +5.3% year-on-year;
  • Costs: SGD3615 million (USD2657 million), +2.0%;
    • Fuel: SGD930.4 million (USD683.7 million), -1.7%;
    • Labour: SGD678 million (USD498.2 million), +7.1%;
  • Operating profit: SGD232.6 million (USD170.9 million), +113%;
    • Singapore Airlines: SGD170 million (USD124.9 million), +115%;
    • SilkAir: SGD14 million (USD10.3 million), -17.6%;
    • Scoot: SGD2 million (USD1.5 million), -75%;
    • SIA Cargo: SGD26 million (USD19.1 million), compared to a loss of SGD11 million in p-c-p;
    • SIA Engineering: SGD20 million (USD14.7 million), -20%;
  • Net profit: SGD199.8 million (USD146.8 million), +169%;
  • Passengers: 16.5 million, +6.6%;
    • Singapore Airlines: 9.7 million, +2.7%;
    • SilkAir: 2.3 million, +16.0%;
    • Scoot: 4.5 million, +11.2%;
  • Passenger load factor: 81.0%, +2.7ppt;
    • Singapore Airlines: 80.9%, +2.8ppts;
    • SilkAir: 73.1%, +3.2ppt;
    • Scoot: 84.2%, +2.0ppt;
  • Passenger breakeven load factor:
    • Singapore Airlines: 81.2%, +2.6ppts;
    • SilkAir: 72.8%, +5.6ppts;
    • Scoot: 87.5%, +3.3ppts;
  • Passenger yield:
    • Singapore Airlines: SGD 10.1 cents (USD 7.4 cents), -1.9%;
    • SilkAir: SGD 11.4 cents (USD 8.4 cents), -10.9%;
    • Scoot: SGD 5.6 cents (USD 4.1 cents), -1.8%;
  • Cargo: 641,800 tonnes, +4.7%;
  • Cargo load factor: 64.8%, +3.2ppts;
  • Cargo yield: SGD 26.9 cents (USD19.8 cents), +6.7%;
  • Total assets: SGD26,317 million (USD19,340 million);
  • Cash and bank balances: SGD2950 million (USD2168 million);
  • Total debt: SGD3287 million (USD2416 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at SGD1 = USD0.73487

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More