Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Oct-2020 12:48 PM

Singapore Airlines Group continuing to monitor demand patterns in international travel

Singapore Airlines Group welcomed (16-Oct-2020 announcements by Singapore's government that would help to further restore passenger traffic and revive Singapore's air hub in a "controlled and safe manner". The Group added it will continue to closely monitor demand patterns in international air travel, review its fleet and network plans and be flexible and nimble in deploying capacity. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More