16-Oct-2020 12:48 PM
Singapore Airlines Group continuing to monitor demand patterns in international travel
Singapore Airlines Group welcomed (16-Oct-2020 announcements by Singapore's government that would help to further restore passenger traffic and revive Singapore's air hub in a "controlled and safe manner". The Group added it will continue to closely monitor demand patterns in international air travel, review its fleet and network plans and be flexible and nimble in deploying capacity. [more - original PR]