8-Feb-2018 2:28 PM

Singapore Airlines to operate first 787-10 to Osaka

Singapore Airlines announced (08-Feb-2018) plans to take delivery of its first Boeing 787-10 aircraft in Mar-2018 and initially operate the aircraft on selected Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur services for crew training before deploying the aircraft to its first scheduled destination, Osaka, in May-2018. The aircraft will be configured with 36 business class and 301 economy class seats. Singapore Airlines will be the first airline to operate the 787-10 and has 49 on firm order. [more - original PR]

