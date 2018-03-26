26-Mar-2018 2:12 PM
Singapore Airlines' first 787-10 to enter commercial service in Apr-2018
Singapore Airlines stated (26-Mar-2018) the first of 49 Boeing 787-10 aircraft, delivered on 25-Mar-2018, will enter commercial service in Apr-2018. The aircraft will initially be operated on select Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur services for crew training before being deployed to Osaka and Perth from May-2018. The airline's 787-10s are configured with 36 business class and 301 economy class seats and will be used for services of up to eight hours. The aircraft are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines. Singapore Airlines is the largest customer for the 787-10 and the Singapore Airlines Group is the first to operate all three 787 variants. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]