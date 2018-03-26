Loading
26-Mar-2018 2:12 PM

Singapore Airlines' first 787-10 to enter commercial service in Apr-2018

Singapore Airlines stated (26-Mar-2018) the first of 49 Boeing 787-10 aircraft, delivered on 25-Mar-2018, will enter commercial service in Apr-2018. The aircraft will initially be operated on select Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur services for crew training before being deployed to Osaka and Perth from May-2018. The airline's 787-10s are configured with 36 business class and 301 economy class seats and will be used for services of up to eight hours. The aircraft are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines. Singapore Airlines is the largest customer for the 787-10 and the Singapore Airlines Group is the first to operate all three 787 variants. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More