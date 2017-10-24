Singapore Airlines finalises order for 39 Boeing aircraft with 12 options

Singapore Airlines signed (24-Oct-2017) a firm order with Boeing for 20 777-9 aircraft with six options and 19 787-10 aircraft with six options on 23-Oct-2017. The firm orders are valued at USD13.8 billion at list prices. The agreement was announced as a letter of intent in Feb-2017 as was previously attributed to an unidentified customer. The 777-9s are primarily intended for long haul services and are due for delivery from FY2021/22. The 787-10s will be operated on medium haul services and are due for delivery from FY2020/21. Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said the order will enable the Singapore Airlines Group to maintain a modern, fuel efficient fleet and provide "new growth opportunities, allowing us to expand our network and offer even more travel options". Singapore Airlines will be the launch customer for the 787-10 in 1H2018 from a separate order for 30 aircraft made in 2013. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]