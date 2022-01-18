Become a CAPA Member
18-Jan-2022 12:19 PM

Singapore Airlines expects Jan-2022 capacity to be 47% of pre COVID levels

Singapore Airlines Group reported (17-Jan-2022) ticket sales continue on VTL services for travel from 21-Jan-2022 onwards, but based on an arrival quota that has been reduced by 50%, the group will continue to be "nimble" and manage its network in accordance with prevailing market conditions and regulations. Based on current published schedules, it expects passenger capacity for Jan-2022 and Feb-2022 to be around 47% and 45% of pre COVID-19 levels, respectively. [more - original PR]

