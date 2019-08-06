Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Aug-2019 7:53 AM

Singapore Airlines and SilkAir expand codeshare agreement with Vistara

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and SilkAir expanded (05-Aug-2019) their codeshare agreement with Vistara to include international services. Under the terms of the expanded agreement:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More