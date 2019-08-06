6-Aug-2019 7:53 AM
Singapore Airlines and SilkAir expand codeshare agreement with Vistara
Singapore Airlines (SIA) and SilkAir expanded (05-Aug-2019) their codeshare agreement with Vistara to include international services. Under the terms of the expanded agreement:
- SIA will codeshare on Vistara's international services, scheduled to commence on 06-Aug-2019 with the launch of Delhi-Singapore service;
- SIA and SilkAir to codeshare on Vistara services to nine new destinations in India, including Chandigarh Airport, Dibrugarh Chabua Airport, Jammu Satwari Airport, Leh Airport, Pune Lohegaon Airport, Raipur Swami Vivekananda Airport, Ranchi Birsa Munda Airport, Bagdogra Airport and Srinagar Airport;
- Vistara to codeshare on SIA and SilkAir services connecting Singapore to eight destinations in India;
- Vistara to codeshare on SIA and SilkAir services connecting Singapore to 44 international destinations, including destinations in Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan and the US. [more - original PR]