Singapore Airlines and Scoot join 'Worldwide by easyJet', further expansion planned
easyJet announced (06-Sep-2018) Singapore Airlines and Scoot joined the 'Worldwide by easyJet' global connections service to connect easyJet passengers with Singapore Airlines via Milan Malpensa Airport and Scoot through Berlin Tegel Airport. The service is expected to be available within the coming months. 'Worldwide by easyJet' now includes 10 airline partners offering services to 100 destinations. The service will also go live at Paris CDG, Paris Orly, Amsterdam Schiphol, Manchester and Edinburgh "in the coming months". easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said talks to add other airlines, including Middle East carriers, to 'Worldwide by easyJet' are "far advanced". Mr Lundgren reported "a strong appetite from partner airports and airlines to expand Worldwide across our network". He added: "Over half of easyJet's flights and 53 million easyJet customers will soon be able to connect to airline partner services and other easyJet flights in a single booking through our online portal". [more - original PR]