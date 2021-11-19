Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines to reactivate codeshare arrangement
Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines announced (18-Nov-2021) plans to reactivate their codeshare arrangement between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur and expand it to include 15 domestic points in Malaysia, seven destinations in Europe and two cities in South Africa. From 29-Nov-2021, Singapore Airlines customers will be able to connect on Malaysia Airlines services from Kuala Lumpur to Alor Setar, Bintulu, Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Terengganu, Kuantan, Kuching, Labuan, Langkawi, Miri, Penang, Sandakan, Sibu and Tawau. From 01-Jan-2022, Malaysia Airlines customers will be able to connect on SIA services from Singapore to Barcelona, Cape Town, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Johannesburg, Moscow, Munich, Rome and Zurich. Other points in the airlines' networks will be progressively added to the codeshare. [more - original PR]