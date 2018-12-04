4-Dec-2018 12:09 PM
Singapore Airlines acquires stake in Data Republic
Singapore Airlines acquired (04-Dec-2018) a minority stake in Data Republic through a placement of new shares. The airline expects the acquisition "to further enhance its digital capabilities". Data Republic's 'Senate' governance platform enables organisations to collaborate on shared data projects in a secured environment. Singapore Airlines will work with Data Republic and its partners to provide organisations with a means to collaborate and innovate using Data Republic's secure data sharing technology. [more - original PR]