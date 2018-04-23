Silver Airways closes acquisition of Seaborne Airlines, merger to complete in 2019

Silver Airways announced (23-Apr-2018) its acquisition of Seaborne Airlines' business and assets has successfully closed, creating a "leading independent airline" to serve the Caribbean, Bahamas, Florida and beyond. The combined airline will continue operating Silver's route network in the Bahamas, Florida, and beyond under the Silver Airways banner, while Seaborne's route network throughout Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the Caribbean will continue under the Seaborne name. The total fleet now consists of 31 aircraft, including Saab 340 and de Havilland Twin Otter seaplane aircraft. Seaborne will initially continue to operate under its own certificate as a standalone operating subsidiary of Silver. The merger of the two airlines' operating functions, joint branding, and streamlining of the guest experience is expected to occur during 2019. Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum will serve as CEO of the combine airline, while Ben Munson will resume his role as president of Embark Aviation. The combined airline will employ nearly 1000 aviation professionals and will be headquartered at Silver's offices in Fort Lauderdale. Corporate and operations support functions will continue at locations in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, San Juan and St Croix. [more - original PR]