Siemens and Dubai Airports seek to establish data hub and enhance passenger experience

Dubai Airports signed (17-Apr-2018) a MoU with Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics to explore potential areas of collaboration to enhance passenger experience and throughput, cost optimisation and energy efficiency at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central Airport. The companies aim to utilise IoT technology and infrastructure as well as analytics capabilities, and establish a standardised and secure way to exchange data across different stakeholders at the airports in real-time. The companies will examine opportunities covering intelligent passenger flow management, maintenance cost reductions, power supply efficiencies and predictive asset management. Siemens also plans to set up two MindSphere application centres in UAE, one of which in Dubai will handle airports, logistics and cargo. [more - original PR - English/German]