21-Sep-2020 11:15 AM

Sichuan Airlines signs Chengdu Tianfu International Airport framework agreement

Sichuan Airlines and Chengdu Tianfu International Airport signed (18-Sep-2020) a framework agreement as one of the first batch of airlines to operate from the new airport when it opens. Sichuan Airlines stated the signing of the framework agreement will serve as "a starting point" and it will continue to strengthen the all round multi level and multi field cooperation between the airline and the airport. [more - original PR - Chinese]

