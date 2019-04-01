Become a CAPA Member
1-Apr-2019 12:12 PM

SIAEC and NokScoot to form MRO JV in Thailand

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) announced (29-Mar-2019) it entered a JV agreement with NokScoot Airlines, to form a line maintenance JV based in Thailand. Under the agreement, NokScoot will hold an equity stake of 51% in the JV, with SIAEC taking the remaining 49% stake. The agreement is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals. The JV will have an initial registration capital of THB63.7 million/SGD2.7 million (USD2.0 million). The JV will commence operations at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport and subsequently expand to other key airports in Thailand. [more - original PR]

