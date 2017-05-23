SIA yield supported by premium economy roll out; operating below breakeven load factor

Singapore Airlines (SIA) SVP finance Stephen Barnes reported (19-May-2017) "slightly fewer ASKs" year-on-year in 2016, despite the airline operating around 1.2% more frequently. Additional services did not compensate for a reduction in seats on many aircraft with the roll out of premium economy cabins. Mr Barnes said the introduction of premium economy "helped to shore up" declining yields by reducing seat numbers. Passenger unit costs decreased 3.5%, "not quite compensating" for the 3.8% drop in yield and leading to a 0.2ppt increase in the breakeven load factor to 86.1%. Mr Barnes said the carrier was not able to achieve load factor "anywhere like the mid-80s" over the last five years and stated: "In fact, we've consistently been operating, from a flown revenue perspective, below breakeven load factor". [more - original PR]