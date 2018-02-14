Loading
14-Feb-2018 10:00 AM

Singapore Airlines Group reports 13% operating profit growth to USD243m in Dec-2017 quarter

Singapore Airlines Group reported (13-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Dec-2017:

  • Revenue: SGD4077 million (USD3010 million), +6.0% year-on-year;
  • Costs: SGD3747 million (USD2767 million), +5.4%;
    • Fuel: SGD1025 million (USD756.6 million), +9.2%;
    • Labour: SGD670.6 million (USD495.2 million), +5.7%;
  • Operating profit: SGD329.4 million (USD243.2 million), +12.5%;
  • Net profit: SGD299.7 million (USD221.3 million), +56.9%;
  • Passengers: 8.7 million, +7.6%;
    • Singapore Airlines: 5.0 million, +4.2%;
    • SilkAir: 1.2 million, +16.1%;
    • Scoot: 2.4 million, +10.9%;
  • Passenger load factor: 82.1%, +3.1ppt;
    • Singapore Airlines: 81.6%, +2.6ppt;
    • SilkAir: 74.8%, +3.5ppt;
    • Scoot: 87.0%, +5.0ppt;
  • Breakeven passenger load factor:
    • Singapore Airlines: 80.8%, +3.7ppt;
    • SilkAir: 71.9%, +7.3ppt;
    • Scoot: 80.0%, +0.3ppt;
  • Passenger yield:
    • Singapore Airlines: SGD 10.4 cents (USD 7.7 cents), -1.0%;
    • SilkAir: SGD 11.4 cents (USD 8.4 cents), -12.3%;
    • Scoot: SGD 6.0 cents (USD 4.4 cents), +1.7%;
  • SIA Cargo:
    • Cargo: 347,200 tonnes, +4.1%;
    • Cargo load factor: 68.3%, +2.4ppt;
    • Cargo yield: SGD 30.6 cents (USD 22.6 cents), +12.1%;
  • Total assets: SGD26,841 million (USD19,819 million);
  • Total debt: SGD3142 million (USD2320 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at SGD1 = USD0.738375

