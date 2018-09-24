24-Sep-2018 7:15 AM
SIA receives first A350-900ULR
Airbus delivered (22-Sep-2018) the first A350-900 Ultra Long Range (ULR) aircraft to launch customer Singapore Airlines (SIA). It is the first of seven A350-900ULRs on firm order and will enter service on 11-Oct-2018, operating the longest commercial service globally between Singapore and New York Newark Liberty International Airport. Airbus CEO Tom Enders added: "This delivery is a milestone for Airbus and Singapore Airlines, as together we open a new chapter in nonstop air travel. With its unrivalled range and step-change in fuel efficiency, the A350 is uniquely placed to meet demand for new ultra-long haul services". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]