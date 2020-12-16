SIA Group to be 'swift and decisive' in deploying international capacity

Singapore Airlines Group (SIA) announced (15-Dec-2020) air travel "continued to be weak" in Nov-2020 due to border controls and travel restrictions remaining in place in most countries. The group added despite the postponement of a travel bubble scheme with Hong Kong, it hopes for similar arrangements with other countries with low COVID infection rates. SIA will continue to "closely monitor" demand patterns in international air travel, and will be "swift and decisive" in deploying capacity both in terms of destinations and frequencies. [more - original PR]