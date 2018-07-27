SIA Group reports sharp profit declines in Q1FY2019 on rising fuel and declining yield

Singapore Airlines Group reported (26-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:

Revenue: SGD3845 million (USD2881 million), -0.5% year-on-year;

Costs: SGD3651 million (USD2736 million), +5.5%; Fuel: SGD1079 million (USD808.9 million), +16.6%; Labour: SGD657.6 million (USD492.8 million), +1.2%;

Operating profit: SGD193.1 million (USD144.7 million), -52.3%; Singapore Airlines ^: SGD181 million (USD135.6 million), -51.1%; SilkAir : SGD0.2 million (USD0.15 million), compared to a profit of SGD8 million in p-c-p; Scoot : SGD1 million (USD0.75 million), -66.7%; SIA Engineering : SGD149 million (USD111.7 million), -57.1%;

Net profit: SGD149 million (USD111.7 million), -57.0%;

Passengers: SIA: 5.0 million, +5.1%; SilkAir: 1.2 million, +9.7%; Scoot: 2.5 million, +11.6%;

Cargo volume: 318,100 tonnes, -0.3%;

Passenger yield: SIA: SGD 10.0 cents (USD 7.49 cents), -1.0%; SilkAir: SGD 10.5 cents (USD 7.87 cents), -10.3%; Scoot: SGD 5.6 cents (USD 4.20 cents), -1.8%;

Cargo yield: SGD 31.0 cents (USD 23.23 cents), +9.9%;

Total assets: SGD27,678 million (USD20,741 million);

Cash and bank balances: SGD1934 million (USD1449 million);

Total liabilities: SGD13,349 million (USD10,003 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at SGD1 = USD0.749358

^SIA Cargo is a division within Singapore Airlines with effect from 01-Apr-2018