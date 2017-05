SIA Group reports sharp operating profit decline in Q4FY2017, falls to net loss

SIA Group reported (19-May-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 31-Mar-2017: Revenue: SGD3720 million (USD2625 million), stable year-on-year; Costs: SGD3692 million (USD2606 million), +3.5%; Fuel: SGD967.2 million (USD682.5 million), +4.7%; Labour: SGD680.3 million (USD480.1 million), +8.2%; Operating profit: SGD27.6 million (USD19.5 million), -82.0%; Singapore Airlines : (SGD41 million) (USD28.9 million), compared to a profit of SGD98 million (USD69.8 million) in p-c-p; SilkAir : SGD27 million (USD19.1 million), -15.6%; Budget Aviation Holdings : SGD22 million (USD15.5 million), -53.2%; SIA Cargo : (SGD5 million) (USD3.5 million), compared to a loss of SGD40 million (USD28.5 million) in p-c-p; SIA Engineering : SGD24 million (USD16.9 million), -11.1%; Net profit (loss): (USD126.4 million) (USD89.2 million), compared to a profit of SGD234 million (USD166.8 million) in p-c-p; Passengers: 8.0 million, +5.4%; Singapore Airlines: 4.7 million, +1.8%; SilkAir: 1.1 million, +9.2%; Budget Aviation Holdings: 2.2 million, +12.0%; Passenger yield: Singapore Airlines: SGD 10.1 cents (USD 7.1 cents), -4.7%; SilkAir: SGD 12.8 cents (USD 9.0 cents), -5.2%; Budget Aviation Holdings: SGD 6.1 cents (USD 4.3 cents), -7.6%;

12 months ended 31-Mar-2017: Revenue: SGD14,869 million (USD10,743 million), -2.4%; Costs: SGD14,246 million (USD10,293 million), -2.1%; Fuel: SGD3748 million (USD2708 million), -17.2%; Labour: USD2616 million (USD1890 million), +6.7%; Operating profit: SGD622.8 million (USD450 million), -8.6%; Singapore Airlines: SGD386 million (USD278.9 million), -20.4%; SilkAir: SGD101 million (USD73.0 million), +11.0%; Budget Aviation Holdings: SGD67 million (USD48.4 million), +59.5%; SIA Cargo: SGD3 million (USD2.2 million), compared to a loss of SGD50 million in p-c-p; SIA Engineering: SGD72 million (USD52.0 million), -30.8%; Net profit: SGD441.9 million (USD319.3 million), -48.1%; Passengers: 31.6 million, +3.9%; Singapore Airlines: 19.0 million, -0.2%; SilkAir: 4.1 million, +7.0%; Budget Aviation Holdings: 8.5 million, +12.8%; Passenger yield: Singapore Airlines: SGD 10.2 cents (USD 7.4 cents), -3.8%; SilkAir: SGD 12.5 cents (USD 9.0 cents), -7.4%; Budget Aviation Holdings: SGD 5.9 cents (USD 4.3 cents), -6.3%; Total assets: SGD24,720 million (USD17,861 million); Total debt: SGD1568 million (USD1133 million). [more - original PR]



*Based on the average conversion rate at SGD1 = USD0.70567 for 1Q2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at SGD1 = USD0.71271 for 1Q2016

*Based on the average conversion rate at SGD1 = USD0.722529 for FY2017

SIA Group: "Intense competition arising from excess capacity in major markets, alongside geopolitical and economic uncertainty, continue to exert pressure on yield". Source: Company statement, 19-May-2017.