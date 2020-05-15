15-May-2020 11:05 AM
SIA Group remaining 'steadfast and agile' due to evolving market conditions
Singapore Airlines Group (SIA) provided (14-May-2020) the following update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Proactively implemented measures to cut expenditure and conserve cash, including management pay cuts, voluntary and compulsory no pay leave schemes and a shorter work month for all ground staff. Board directors also volunteered a reduction in their fees;
- Worked with suppliers and partners to reduce cost and reschedule payments, deferred non essential projects and imposed tight controls on discretionary spending;
- As aircraft payments make up a significant portion of capital expenditure, the group has engaged with aircraft OEMs early to negotiate adjustments to delivery streams for existing orders and progress payments to reduce near term cash outflows. This will also help to moderate capacity growth in the near term, while remaining committed to a longer term fleet renewal programme;
- The group remains "steadfast and agile" during this period of uncertainty and will continue to act nimbly in responding to evolving market conditions;
- The group's portfolio strategy, with a presence in both the full service premium and low fare segments, gives it "the ability to offer the right products to match the demand when it recovers";
- Established an internal task force to review all aspects of operations to ensure the company is ready to "ramp up services" when air travel recovers. This includes any modifications to inflight products and end to end service delivery to provide additional health and safety assurances to customers and crew. [more - original PR]