SIA Group records first quarterly profit since pandemic in Q3FY2021/22

Singapore Airlines Group (SIA) recorded (24-Feb-2022) a SGD85 million (USD62.7 million) net profit in Q3FY2021/2022, its first quarterly profit since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group added this came amid a "significant" step up in air travel to and through Singapore in the period Oct-2021 to Dec-2021. It also attributed "continued robust demand" and strong yields in the cargo market to the profit. [more - original PR]