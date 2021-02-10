SIA Group reaches agreement with Airbus and Boeing to revise aircraft delivery schedules

Singapore Airlines Group (SIA) reached (09-Feb-2021) agreements with Airbus and Boeing to revise its aircraft delivery schedule. As a result, some of the aircraft in the group's order book will be delivered over a longer period than originally contracted, with the delivery stream spread out beyond the immediate five years. This will enable the group to defer over SGD4 billion (USD3 billion) of capital expenditure between FY2020/2021 and FY2022/2023 to later years. In addition to spreading out its aircraft delivery stream, SIA has been able to respond to changes in its projected long term fleet needs beyond FY2025/2026 with the conversion of 14 Boeing 787-10 aircraft into 11 additional Boeing 777-9 aircraft. [more - original PR]